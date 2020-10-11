Shillong, Oct 11 (PTI) At least 139 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Sunday, pushing the tally to 7,683, while one more death raised the toll to 63, a senior health department official said.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 74 new cases, Health services director Aman War said.

Ri Bhoi registered 25 fresh cases, followed by West Garo Hills at 17, East Garo Hills at nine and South West Khasi Hills at five.

Four cases were recorded in South West Garo Hills, two each in West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills and one in South Garo Hills.

Altogether 97 people have been cured of the disease since Saturday, which took the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 5,142, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 2,478 active cases, of which 1,736 alone was in East Khasi Hills.

As many as 1.73 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination so far, War added.

