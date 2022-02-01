Shillong, Jan 31 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases, 152 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 91,094, a health department official said.

The North-eastern state's coronavirus death toll increased to 1,526 as four more patients died of the infection.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 to be Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday; From Boost to Real Estate to Standard Deduction Hike, Here's A List of Expectations.

Health Services director Dr Aman War said the state now has 2,313 active cases.

East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 124, followed by 32 in West Garo Hills, 13 in South West Garo Hills and 12 in Ri Bhoi. Other districts reported new cases below 10.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

War said 87,255 people have been cured of the disease so far, following Monday's 246 recoveries.

The state has conducted more than 13.22 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 to date.

Till Sunday, 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, War said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)