Shillong, Apr 8 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,165 as 25 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

Health Services Director Aman War said one more COVID-19 fatality pushed the death toll in the state to 151.

Meghalaya currently has 131 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,883 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The state has so far tested 4.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, War said.

He said a total of 1.3 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far and 36,704 people have received the second shot of the vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)