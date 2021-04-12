Shillong, Apr 12 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 14,300, a senior health department official said.

Twenty-three COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,956, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

Meghalaya currently has 193 active COVID-19 cases, while the coronavirus death toll in the state is 151, he said.

A total of 4.32 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far for COVID-19, War said.

The Director of Health Services said 1.46 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far and 40,379 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

