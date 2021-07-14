Shillong, Jul 14 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 422 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 55,640, a health department official said.

The state now has 3,925 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The death toll rose to 921, as three more people- two from East Khasi Hills district and one from West Jaintia Hills - succumbed to the infection, he said.

At least 458 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 50,794, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 7.53 lakh sample tests for COVID-19. Altogether, 8.38 lakh people were inoculated till Tuesday with 1.03 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

