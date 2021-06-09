Shillong, Jun 9 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 448 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 39,983, a senior health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll jumped to 694 as 16 more people succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

Of the 16 new COVID-19 deaths, nine were reported from East Khasi Hills district, five from West Khasi Hills and one each from West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills district, he said.

The state now has 4,849 active COVID-19 cases, War said.

The Health services Director said 507 persons recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,440.

The state has so far tested over 6.04 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 4.79 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, War said.

