Shillong, Jun 10 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,586 as 603 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday while 10 new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 704, a senior health department official said.

Of the 10 new COVID-19 deaths, six were reported from East Khasi Hills district and two each from East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills district respectively, Health Services, Director, Aman War said.

The state now has 5,015 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The Health Services, Director said 427 people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 34,867.

The state has so far tested over 6.09 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 4.8 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, of which over 74,000 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, War added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)