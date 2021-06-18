Shillong, Jun 18 (PTI) Meghalaya on Friday recorded nine fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 650 new cases pushing the death toll to 771 and the tally to 44,382, a senior health department official said.

Of the nine deaths, three were reported from East Khasi Hills district and one each from East Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, South West Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills district respectively, Health Services, Director, Aman War said.

The state now has 4,819 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,792 people have recovered from the disease, including 431 on Friday, War said.

Meghalaya has so far tested over 6.38 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 5.62 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which over 75,000 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)