Shillong, Sep 26 (PTI) Meghalaya recorded the highest single-day recovery of 311 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, taking the number of cured people to 3,654, a senior health department official said.

Fifty-four more people also tested positive for coronavirus, pushing the tally to 5,212, Health Services director Aman War said.

The northeastern state now has 1,515 active cases, he said.

The death figure due to the disease remained 43.

Meghalaya has been registering record number of recoveries for three days in a row. The number of patients who have been cured of COVID-19 on Friday and Thursday was 285 and 199 respectively.

The 54 new positive cases included 31 from East Khasi Hills district, of which the state capital Shillong is a part, and 12 from West Garo Hills district, War said.

