Shillong, Sep 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Meghalaya rose to 26 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Sunday, while 109 fresh cases of infection took the state's tally to 3,724, a health department official said.

After a 70-year-old man was brought to a private hospital here, doctors declared him brought dead. Test results revealed that he succumbed to coronavirus infection, Health Services director Aman War said.

He said that 55 patients were also cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,075.

The number of active cases in the state is now 1,623.

Of the new cases, 85 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, followed by West Garo Hills (13), Ri Bhoi (nine), and East Jaintia Hills (two), the Health Services chief said.

Among the new cases are 40 Armed forces personnel.

Some of the districts that reported high number of cases include East Khasi Hills (1,048), West Garo Hills (201) and Ri Bhoi (137), War said.

