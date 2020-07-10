Shillong, Jul 10 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday directed officials to register FIRs against 41 people, who attended a wedding ceremony for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols, after a couple of them tested positive for coronavirus infection recently.

The wedding took place at a resort in Assam on June 27 and a small reception was organised here on July 2.

At least 41 persons had attended the ceremony despite the Meghalaya governments order restricting citizens from travelling to Assam, which has witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

After two of the 41 found infected with coronavirus, the state government has ordered magisterial inquiries to find out if the organisers and the guests at the two social gatherings had followed COVID-19 protocols.

"I am happy to inform you that the inquiry report was received by the government from Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills deputy commissioners. The report says that they very clearly violated the rules, regulations, SOPs issued by the government," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters.

"We have decided that FIRs will be filed against all the 41 wedding attendees," he said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he has directed the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills district "to take necessary action against the violators as per the relevant provisions of the IPC, Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, #COVID__19 Regulations, 2020 & the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897."

Besides being the state capital, Shillong is the district headquarter of East Khasi Hills District.

While the two persons who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalised, 39 other attendees are under quarantine now.

Preliminary investigation had also revealed that those 41 people had not registered themselves at the entry point at Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district while returning from Assam on June 28.

