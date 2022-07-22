Shillong, July 22 (PTI) Four persons have died in Meghalaya due to COVID-19 in the last two days, health officials said on Friday.

In the last two days, 96 more people were found to be COVID-positive, they said.

The state has so far reported 1,599 deaths and 94,668 cases, they added.

There are 461 active cases in the state at present, health officials said.

Of the new cases, West Garo Hills district reported 47, followed by East Khasi Hills district at 28.

So far, 92,608 people have recovered, including 30 on Friday.

