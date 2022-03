Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday again criticized the BJP-led central government for supporting Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files' saying that the situation of Kashmiri Pandits would have been different if the party had done something for them in the past eight years.

The PDP president also said that everyone faced atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, everyone faced atrocities. If the BJP and the PM had done something for the Kashmiri Pandits the way they are promoting the film (The Kashmir Files), their situation would have been different today," Mufti told reporters here today.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents.

Earlier on Tuesday, she also accused BJP of "wanting to divide the nation" and "make many Pakistans" and said Congress had kept the nation safe during its rule.

In a tweet after the release, Mufti had said the stance of Centre towards the film reflected "ill-intention" and would not contribute to healing old wounds.

The movie revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

