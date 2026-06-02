India News | Mehbooba Mufti Calls for All-party Talks with Centre on J-K Issues, Omar Abdullah Refutes 'delay in Meeting' Claim

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called for an all-party dialogue with the Centre, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage in sustained talks on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Drawing parallels with recent developments in Ladakh, Mufti said the breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre underscored the importance of dialogue as the only way forward to resolve long-standing concerns in the Union Territory.

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In a detailed communication, Mufti emphasised the need for a united political approach, stating that regional parties must set aside differences to collectively represent the aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir at the national level.

"Recent breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body & Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre offer an important lesson - only dialogue can deliver meaningful outcomes. Jammu & Kashmir finds itself yet again at a crossroads in its history where the pervasive feeling of despair & disillusionment has gripped the state. It necessitates a broad consensus above & across party & partisan lines to pull J&K out of the current debilitating stalemate. If we want to restore the dignity & security of our people, a constructive dialogue with the Government of India is a much-needed imperative. The time has come to make a united outreach to the Hon'ble Prime Minister & Hon'ble Home Minister and prevail upon them to initiate a sustained dialogue with the people of Jammu & Kashmir. We have to keep our disagreements & contrarian views on the back burner to unite for the common good & collective welfare. This cannot become a matter of appropriating political credit or point scoring. Rather, it must become a moment of unification in the largest interest of the people we all claim to represent. I therefore urge you as head of state to initiate the much-needed process of bringing all parties together through an official meeting," said Mufti in its letter.

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The PDP chief further noted that she had sought an appointment with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, stating that she was awaiting a response regarding the meeting.

In response to the letter, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified the timeline behind the meeting, refuting the allegations that he delayed the interaction with the PDP chief, stating that he was in Pahalgam on Sunday. He had explicitly informed her that he would get in touch on Monday or Tuesday to schedule the meeting.

"Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba, we spoke on Saturday when you asked to meet. I told you I was in Pahalgam on Sunday & would get in touch on Monday or Tuesday to fix to meet. Your letter gives the impression that I've kept you waiting for an appointment for weeks on end, which is clearly not the case. Be that as it may, your letter to me is now in the public domain and I will be sending you a reply, similarly routed, once I've consulted my senior party colleagues," said Abdullah. (ANI)

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