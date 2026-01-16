Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that India and Iran have traditionally shared very close relations, adding that Iran has also had longstanding ties with Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI here on Friday, she said, "Iran and India have had very close relations. Iran has also had very close relations with Kashmir, but ever since the BJP government came to power in India, the entire system in the country has changed. Whichever Muslim country America has meddled in, it has ruined that country. America has always interfered in these countries in the name of restoring democracy. The people of Iran should not get involved in this. They should stand with their government."

Earlier, amid unrest in Iran, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, aka Engineer Rashid, has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his urgent intervention for the rescue and safe evacuation of Kashmiri students from the Islamic Republic.

Earlier, the MEA issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Iran until further notice and asked those already in Iran to leave immediately via available commercial flights.

Rashid, lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged terror funding, has expressed concern in the letter over the safety of students and urged EAM Jaishankar for immediate evacuation, party spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said on Friday.

"This is with reference to rescuing hundreds of Kashmiri, mostly students, from various parts of Iran where the situation has deteriorated drastically, and uncertainty unfortunately seems unending," Rashid wrote in the letter.

Engineer Rashid further conveyed the distress of students' families back home, stating, "The families & relatives are very much worried about the fate & safety of their beloved ones. The concerns are genuine, the threat seems real, and your intervention is the only hope for the families."

"Please treat this letter as an 'SOS' call on behalf of the trapped Kashmiris and ensure their safety, including evacuation from various parts of Iran, before it gets too late," the letter added.

Party spokesperson Inam Un Nabi added that AIP is ready to provide any assistance required to families in Kashmir for coordination and support.

This call for evacuation comes amid the rising unrest in Iran, with ongoing protests over rising living costs, and authorities imposing internet restrictions.

According to sources, the MEA is preparing to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from Iran amid the evolving situation there.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday also spoke to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who assured him that steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from Jammu and Kashmir who are in Iran now.

The Chief Minister informed that the EAM shared the plans that the ministry is currently working on."Just spoke to EAM @DrSJaishankar ji about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on," the CM wrote in a post on X.He further expressed his gratitude after Jaishankar assured the safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir stuck in Iran amid turmoil."I'm grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now," he stated.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran."Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," Jaishankar said in a post on X.Earlier, the MEA issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Iran until further notice and asked those already in Iran to leave immediately via available commercial flights.

The unrest in Iran began in December 2025. (ANI)

