Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti asserted that Article 370 is an emotional issue and called on the ruling National Conference (NC) to clarify its stance.

Earlier this month, the Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. The resolution was opposed by the BJP, which holds 29 seats in the assembly.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Scam in Mumbai: Gym Trainer Robbed of INR 13.5 Lakh by Gang of 8 in Mira Road While Trying To Buy USDT Cryptocurrency, Case Registered.

"The current government has received a significant mandate from the public. The people have placed their trust in this government. Article 370 is a deeply sentimental issue for the people of J&K, and their emotions are closely tied to it," the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir told reporters.

The PDP chief also criticised the government for its lack of a decisive stand on Article 370.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Protesters Storm Residences of 2 Ministers, 3 MLAs in Imphal Over Killing of 3 Persons, Curfew Clamped.

"I believe the National Conference and Congress need to make their positions clear. When the resolution was introduced, there was no explicit statement about Article 370. It was mentioned in a very cautious manner. A government with 50 members in the Assembly should have addressed this issue with pride. They should have unequivocally condemned the events of August 5, 2019, but they failed to do so. The way Article 370 was addressed gave the impression of shame and surrender," Mehbooba Mufti said.

She further criticised the Congress for creating ambiguity. "Congress claiming that the resolution was for statehood and not about Article 370 has raised several doubts in people's minds. The government must provide clarity on this issue," she added.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which concluded on November 8, also witnessed uproar over the issue of Article 370. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)