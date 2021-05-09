Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has clarified that it has proposed to supply 35 lakh litres of Medical Oxygen per day, and not 3.5 lakh litres per day as it had stated earlier, free of cost for Covid patients in dire need in Telugu states. MEIL has made this proposal to the Telangana government.

"In consonance with the efforts of the governments in Telugu States, the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is reportedly offering free supply of Medical Oxygen B type cylinders free of cost to match the increasing number of Covid patients who are in dire need of Oxygen.

MEIL has submitted its proposal to the Telangana government", read a press release by MEIL. As per the initiative taken by the Engineering major, the MEIL is planning to supply 500 to 600 Oxygen cylinders per day with each cylinder having a capacity of 7,000 litres. The total quantum of supply of Oxygen thus will be around 35,00,000 litres per day.

MEIL has received request to refill Oxygen cylinders from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (50 cylinders), Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital (200), Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences (100) and Hyderabad Care Hi-tech hospital (50). These hospitals have augmented their Covid bed strength based on the spurt in cases.

On the other hand, MEIL, with the technical support of DRDO, is planning to construct 30-40 oxygen generation plants. Each plant can generate 150-1,000 litres per minute based on the technology of on-board oxygen generation used in fighter planes. Director DRDO Col. BS Rawat has appointed Senior Scientist Dr Raghavendra Rao to coordinate the initiative.

MEIL is currently manufacturing a 30 Metric Tons per day Cryogenic Oxygen Liquefaction Plant and the same will be installed and commissioned at ITC Bhadrachalam latest by May 13. The cryogenic Oxygen will then be converted into usable liquid oxygen for medical purposes at the MEIL facilities. (ANI)

