India News | Mekedatu Dam Row: Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution, Sparks Political Clash with Karnataka

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Karnataka government's proposed Mekedatu dam project, triggering sharp political reactions across both states and renewed debate over inter-state river water sharing.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Vijay, cited legal and constitutional concerns, while asserting the rights of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery river waters.

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The move received support from major parties in the House, including Congress and VCK, while opposition parties such as AIADMK also reiterated their longstanding objections to the project, warning of its impact on water availability during drought periods.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the Tamil Nadu Assembly's unanimous resolution and alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was misleading people by claiming that the project had received approval.

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Speaking to ANI, Ramadoss asserted that no authority had granted permission for the construction of the dam and rejected Karnataka's claim that the project was meant solely for Bengaluru's drinking water needs.

"Unfortunately, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, repeatedly lies to the people, saying that they have got permission to construct a dam. And then this dam will benefit Tamil Nadu. And then he says that this dam is used only for drinking water for Bangalore. I don't see any truth in that. Firstly, nobody has given permission to construct the dam. The Karnataka government approached the river authority to prepare a DPR, a detailed project report, which Tamil Nadu objected," Ramadoss told ANI.

However, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that a resolution alone would not be sufficient and urged the state government to take up the issue directly with the Union government.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan emphasised that the state leadership should directly approach the Union Government to ensure the project does not proceed.

"A resolution is not enough. Some action should be taken. They should have approached the Government of India; some ministers or the Chief Minister would have gone and met the Union Irrigation Minister or the Prime Minister to ensure that it is stopped," Elangovan said.

DMK MLA SS Sivasankar said his party has consistently stood for the interests of Tamil Nadu on the issue and supported the resolution.

"DMK supported the Mekedatu resolution. Whenever the question of the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu arises, we support it. The ruling avoided our question on the law and order issue because they wanted to," he told reporters.

BJP MLA Bojarajan also backed the resolution, stating that protecting Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery water dispute was paramount.

"We need to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu in this matter. I just met the Speaker, but wasn't given the opportunity to speak. I will speak to him on Monday," said Bojarajan.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth termed the resolution a "100 per cent successful" move and welcomed the united stand taken by the House.

However, she criticised members for using the debate to praise their respective parties and leaders and also raised concerns over the absence of a live telecast of Assembly proceedings despite assurances from the Speaker.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated his party's strong stand against the proposed Mekedatu Dam project, stating that the initiative would severely impact the livelihood and water rights of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking inside the state legislative assembly, Palaniswami recalled the AIADMK's consistent opposition to the project over the years. He noted that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had written to the central government on April 24, 2015, urging it to stop Karnataka from proceeding with the project.

He also recalled that Jayalalithaa had personally raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Palaniswami further argued that if the Mekedatu Dam were constructed, Tamil Nadu would face serious challenges, especially during water-scarce periods, as Karnataka could potentially utilise the Cauvery waters upstream, affecting downstream availability.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would examine the resolution before responding, while state minister Priyank Kharge maintained that Karnataka would pursue its interests within the legal framework and was not seeking to infringe on any state's rights, stating that only surplus water would be utilised under the proposed project.

Speaking to the reporters, Karnataka CM said, "Let me look at it. I can't go on with only your statement. Let me look at the stand, and then I will react to it."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said Karnataka would continue to pursue its interests within the legal framework and asserted that the neighbouring state was free to seek legal remedies.

"The Tamil Nadu government is free to pass whatever resolution they want. It is not our business what resolutions they pass. Already, there is an order by the Supreme Court, and if they want to go ahead with a legal battle or find a legal remedy for this, they are welcome to do so. We are not trying to take away anybody's rights. Whatever excess is flowing, that is all we are trying to harness for our people. And legally, whatever needs to be done, they can also do, just as we are free to do," Kharge said.

He maintained that Karnataka was not attempting to infringe upon the rights of any other state and was only seeking to utilise excess water flowing through the river system for the benefit of its people.

The Mekedatu project has remained a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the latter expressing concerns over its potential impact on water availability downstream. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)