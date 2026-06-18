India News | Mekedatu Project is 'heart of South India', Will Benefit Tamil Nadu More: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday described the Mekedatu project as the "heart of South India," asserting that it benefits Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka and said the state is ready for talks with Tamil Nadu "anytime."

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after casting his vote in the Legislative Council elections, Shivakumar responded to questions on Tamil Nadu's opposition to the project.

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"Mekedatu is not just close to my heart; it is the 'heart of South India'. This project is in the interest of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In fact, Mekedatu will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka," Shivakumar said.

He added that Karnataka is ready to release Tamil Nadu's share of 177 TMC of water as per the Supreme Court order. "The court has said the Central Water Commission should decide on this project."

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"We will not use even a single bucket of water from this project for irrigation. It will be used only for the drinking water supply to Bengaluru," he said. "Bengaluru's population is increasing, and we cannot bring water from the Krishna. Cauvery is the only option before us."

On Tamil Nadu's move to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to stall the project, Shivakumar said, "They have had a political agenda for the last 40 years. I will not interfere in their politics. The court has already given directions."

"Last year, over 400 TMC of excess water flowed into the sea. They are constructing many dams downstream, and we have not objected. They are building on their land. This was also discussed in the Supreme Court," he said.

He added that the state is not seeking any financial aid for the project. "This project will also generate 400 MW of power, which will help us in the energy sector."

On being asked if he would hold talks with Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar said, "I am ready to talk to them anytime. People of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are Indians. We have to drink Cauvery water. Many people from Tamil Nadu work here, and many from here work there. We don't separate them."

"A balancing reservoir will help release Tamil Nadu's share during distress. I am confident the project can be done at minimal cost," he said.

On whether BJP MPs from the state should take up the issue, he said, "They will fight. I am confident that all MPs elected from our state -- Congress, BJP, JD(S) -- will unite to protect the state's interests."

When asked about the Congress alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu, he said, "We will make whatever appeal we need to. There is no politics here. Let us protect the interests of the people of both states."

Meanwhile, responding to questions on strategy for the Legislative Council polls, Shivakumar said, "We have not done any strategising. There is no need. All MLAs are conscious, intelligent and are people's representatives. They will vote as per their wish."

"I spent two days with our MLAs, nothing else. We have not engaged in cross-voting, and I have no information about it. This is a secret ballot. Let us wait for the results," he said.

On MLAs staying at a resort, he said, "We gave guidance and training on how to vote in the Council election. In preferential voting, there are many differences while marking. We have 60-70 new MLAs, and we created awareness about preferential voting. In teachers' and graduates' constituency polls, 7,000-8,000 votes get rejected."

When asked about expelled BJP MLAs being seen with him, Shivakumar said, "All 224 MLAs of the state are close to me. I am the Chief Minister for all 224 MLAs, not for one party. They are all our brothers."

Regarding Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's 'land mafia' criticism, Shivakumar said, "I will not respond to absurd statements. Speaking like this does not suit his stature. It would be good if he maintains his seniority. I can only say there is no medicine for jealousy."

Lastly, when asked if he was going to Delhi, he clarified, "I am going to Tirupati for darshan of Lord Venkateswara." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)