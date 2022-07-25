New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Concerns about low rainfall, unemployment, losses incurred by farmers, tribal distress, MNREGA payments and government schools were among the matters raised by members in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour on Monday.

However, the voices of these members were drowned in continued protests by opposition parties which were demanding urgent discussions on price and rise and other issues.

Riti Pathak, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, said that the tribals in her constituency were denied benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Saubhagya Scheme or Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana.

Jagadambika Pal of the BJP raised the issue of rain shortfall in Uttar Pradesh and said it has caused suffering to farmers in his constituency Domariyaganj. He demanded that a central team be dispatched and a survey conducted to estimate the loss incurred by farmers.

While TMC MP Aparupa Poddar demanded a one-time age relaxation for recruitment into the Indian Army, BJP MPs Uday Pratap Singh and Mitesh Patil asked Railways for stoppages and flyovers, respectively.

BJP MP Kaushalendra Kumar demanded that the number of days of employment under the MNREGA scheme be increased. He said that in certain areas, instead of 100 days of work people were getting work for just 28 days.

While the members spoke, protesting MPs raised slogans, compelling Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the proceedings, to urge them to stop disturbing the proceedings of the House.

Since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18, opposition parties, including the Congress, have been protesting against price rise, GST and various other issues, leading to disruption of proceedings.

