Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will soon establish a memorial at Tamil Nadu's Siruvayal in Sivaganga district where Mahatma Gandhi met social reformer and Communist leader Jeevanandam, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Also Read | Tiranga DP for WhatsApp and Tricolour HD Images for Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan; Know Steps To Change Profile Picture for Indian Independence Day Celebration.

A few days ago, when CPI State secretary R Mutharasan placed a request to him to raise a memorial at the place where the Mahatma met the young Jeevanandam, the Chief Minister assured the Leftist of constructing the memorial.

“It will be a honour for the government to build a memorial at Siruvayal,” he said while virtually addressing the 25th State conference of the Communist Party of India being held at Tirupur.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Two Minor Girls Found Inside Well in Khargone.

Also, he said he would present veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu with the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award instituted by the State government on August 15.

“The veteran leader Nallakannu dedicated his life to the service of the nation. The government takes pride in honouring this leader,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister claimed that two big threats to the country have emerged in the guise of disruption of social harmony and snatching the rights of the State away.

“Some people don't want India to maintain communal harmony. But they call us anti-nationals because we ask them to regard everyone, languages ??and places of worship on the same page without discrimination,” he said.

“Dravidianism is against communalism, casteism and santana. The Dravidian model of governance aims at inclusiveness and treating all equally,” Stalin said. If the principles of Dravidian model spread all over India, then the country will become prosperous, he said.

On the contrary, communalism, sectarianism and autocracy would destroy India, the Chief Minister said.

He accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of blaming the States on fuel prices and GST and said Centre was not providing the compensation on time.

“They are depriving the States of the right to education through the new education policy, ??through NEET,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)