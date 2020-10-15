Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A mentally challenged man allegedly killed his twin six-year-old sons in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Thursday. Accused Ravi is on the run.

The incident took place in Boyalapalli village in Kalyandurg Mandal around 3 am.

Sub-inspector (SI) P Sudhakar from Kalyandurg Rural police station confirmed that accused Ravi is mentally challenged, deaf and mute. "Around 3 am, he took the twins, Sudeep and Sudheer, out to a forest area on the outskirts of the village where he strangulated them to death. He then dug a pit and buried them."

Later in the morning, the local residents somehow came to know about the matter and informed the police. "Police went to the spot and exhumed the bodies," the SI added.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man and an investigation started. Police are searching for the accused man. (ANI)

