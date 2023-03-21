Gonda (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a mentally challenged youth with a sharp-edged object here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Itiyathok police station, they said, adding the accused Neeraj Awasthi has been arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said the victim had gone to a field to answer a nature's call when Awasthi, from a neighbouring village, attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon on her face

Awasthi fled leaving the girl in the field in an injured condition, he said.

Two other girls who were with the present there informed the villagers about the incident and they called an ambulance, the SP said.

The minor girl has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment, he said.

On the complaint of the victim's uncle Zamir Ali, a case was registered and the accused arrested, SHO (Itiyathok) Abhishek Singh said.

The accused is mentally challenged, he said.

