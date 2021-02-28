Kaushambi, Feb 28 (PTI) A four-year-old boy is feared drowned in the Ganga after his mentally unstable father threw him into the river on Sunday afternoon from a bridge in Kandha Dham police station area of Kaushambi district, an official said.

Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said 26-year-old Mohammad Ali threw his son Waris into the river from the Lehdari bridge over it.

Divers were pressed to locate the child soon after the incident but they are yet to find him, the additional SP said.

Ali has been taken into custody and is being questioned, the officer said, adding Ali's mental condition is not stable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)