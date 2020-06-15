India News | 'Mentally Unstable' Nigerian Kills Own Baby, Throws Body from 2nd-floor

Noida (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A Nigerian man staying in Greater Noida was arrested after he allegedly killed his infant daughter and threw her body from their second-floor apartment on Monday, police said.

The man is mentally unstable, according to his wife, who made a complaint to the police after the episode, the officials said.

The couple, Ozioma Declan and Julie, was staying with their three-month-old daughter in Imperia society, under Ecotech 3 Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

“The information was received at the local police station in the morning about a fight between the Nigerian couple. A police team immediately reached the spot where the wife narrated the whole incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

“She told the police that her husband was mentally troubled and doing weird things. She said he physically fought with her and smashed their daughter on the floor of the house, killing her on the spot. He then threw the body out from the balcony,” Chander said.

The accused was immediately taken into custody by the police, the officer said, adding that the complete statement of his wife was also recorded.

A local representative of Nigeria has been called to discuss the matter and the FIR was in the process of being registered after which legal proceedings will be carried out, the DCP said.

