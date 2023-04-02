New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman allegedly lost control of her Mercedes-Benz which crashed into a wall after the car skidded into a waterlogged part in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when it was raining heavily, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas across the national capital.

According to police, the woman was returning to her house in Sanik Farm after visiting a relative's place. On the way back home, she lost control of her car as the vehicle slipped into a waterlogged area due to heavy rainfall and ended up hitting a wall.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Since it was raining heavily, the woman could not see the road, leading to the accident. She then called one of her family members who picked her up, a senior police officer said.

Due to rainfall, they decided to leave the vehicle at the spot and headed home, he said.

The matter came to light after police received a call from a passerby around 3 am about the crashed car, police said.

After enquiry, legal action as per the law is being taken, they said.

