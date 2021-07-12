Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana on Monday, bringing relief to the people from the sultry weather conditions and ending the prolonged dry spell.

The rains brought the mercury by a few notches.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced and is covering most parts of Punjab and many parts of Haryana," an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

The two states, including their common capital Chandigarh, had witnessed a near dry spell during the past over three weeks.

Chandigarh, which received showers in the evening, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, the Meteorological Department said here.

In Punjab, Amritsar, which received a heavy downpour during the day (56 mm), recorded a maximum of 28.7 deg C, down seven notches against normal.

Ludhiana, which received 12 mm of rain, recorded a high of 33.2 deg C, down one notch while Patiala's maximum settled at 35 deg C.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 27.2 deg C after being lashed by rains while Bathinda recorded a high of 34 deg C.

In Haryana, Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal and Yamunanagar were among the places to receive showers.

Ambala and Karnal recorded identical maximum temperatures of 34.2 deg C each.

Rohtak registered a high of 36.5 deg C. However, Hisar continued to experience the hot weather recording a high of 38.2 deg C, one notch above normal limits.

According to the MeT Department forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)