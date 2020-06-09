India News | Mercury Remains over 40 Degrees in Several Areas of UP

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) The mercury continued to remain over 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Met office said.

Jhansi registered the highest temperature in the state with 42.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Also Read | Kerala: Dog With Its Mouth Sealed by Tape Found Wandering in Thrissur, Rescued After Days of Torture.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 39.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 27.4 degrees, the department said

The mercury rose to 42 degrees Celsius in Allahabad, followed by 41.6 degrees in Agra, 41.5 degrees in Kanpur and 41.2 degrees Hamirpur.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 91 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 2,095: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

Aligarh registered a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 40.3 degrees in Fursatganj and 40.1 degrees in Varanasi. Orai in Jalaun district and Sultanpur recorded a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather will most likely remain dry over the state, it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)