India News | Mercury Rises in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar Hottest at 43.3 Deg C

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Several places in Rajasthan witnessed a rise in maximum temperature on Tuesday, and Sriganganagar turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 43.3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

Bikaner recorded 43.2 degree Celsius, followed by Churu (43), Jaisalmer (42.8), Barmer (41.7), Kota (41.3), Jaipur (41), and Jodhpur (40.7).

Ajmer recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius. Dabok received 0.55 mm rainfall on Tuesday and recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast thunderstorm/ lightning accompanied with gusty winds (with 30-40 kmph speed) to occur at isolated places in east Rajasthan.

