India News | Mercury Rises to 46°C in Parts of UP

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Banda, Jhansi, Varanasi and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures beyond 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Lucknow recorded maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Allahabad and Varanasi was 46.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Jhansi was 46.7 degrees Celsius. Banda was the hottest place in the state with 46.8 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

Heatwave condition is likely to prevail at isolated places over the state. Dust storm, thunderstorm, lightning with squall of 50-60 kmph are very likely at isolated places over the state. PTI NAV/SMI

