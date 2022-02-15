Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by saying that merely wearing a turban on stage, doesn't make them 'Sardar' (Sikh).

"PM Modi and Kejriwal come to Punjab and wear turbans on stage. Merely wearing a turban doesn't make them Sardars," said Vadra in conversation with ANI during her roadshow in Amritsar.

Further, unleashing an attack on Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress leader said, "Both of them were born out of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). One started an agitation that was backed by RSS, the other was an RSS member. They're the same."

Expressing confidence on the formation of Congress government in Punjab, Vadra said "I see the enthusiasm in people, wherever I go. The public understands that CM Channi & Congress govt will bring development. I'm confident Congress will form government in the state."

Earlier, in the day while making a similar 'Sardar-Turban' jibe, Priyanka had said "Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar."

"Tell them about the hard work and courage this turban holds. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis & they'll run it.." she said.

Vadra held a roadshow with Punjab state president Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Sidhu is contesting the 2022 Punjab polls from the Amritsar East constituency.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

