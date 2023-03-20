New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The integration of Air India Express and AirAsia India is expected to be complete by the end of next financial year and the merged entity will have "enormous growth opportunities" in the coming years, according to a top executive.

Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India, now rebranded as AIX Connect are part of the Tata Group.

The merger process of Air India Express and AirAsia India as well as that of Vistara with Air India is underway.

Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh on Monday said the businesses of the airline and AIX Connect are complementary.

The merged entity of Air India Express and AirAsia India will look at large growth opportunities and also unlock the synergies between the two carriers, Singh said.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit here, he also said the merger of the two carriers is expected to be complete by the end of next fiscal.

Singh is now in charge of both Air India Express and AirAsia India.

Meanwhile, during another session, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said he would expect to see the airline's processes and the focus on customer service, among other aspects in the merged entity.

The process of merging Vistara, a full-service carrier, along with Air India has been initiated.

