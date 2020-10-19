New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi Mahila Congress on Monday launched an online campaign for young girls and women to express their views about a Delhi they want for themselves.

Named 'Meri Ikshayen-What Women Want', the campaign will run for 10 days.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even Scheme to Be Last Option if Other Methods to Improve the Air Quality Fail, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

"The participants (aged not less than 12 years) will require to shoot two-minute videos expressing their views creatively in the form of text, poems, dance suggesting what kind of Delhi they want for themselves," said Amrita Dhawan, the president of Delhi Mahila Congress.

The three videos that are most liked and shared on Twitter and Facebook will be given prizes, she said, adding the suggestions received through the videos will be submitted to the president, the prime minister and the Delhi chief minister.

Also Read | 'Pollution Problem Can Be Solved in a Year if There Is Political Will', Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Participants will be categorised into three groups of young students and college girls, working women, and homemakers, and the videos can be shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by tagging Delhi Mahila Congress and its president Dhawan.

Dhawan and Jiran Walia, a party leader and former minister in the Delhi government, said the idea for this campaign came from the Hathras gangrape case, alleging the victim was deprived of justice and the system got down to malign her character and harass her family.

The probe in the alleged gang rape and killing of the 19-year-old woman in Hathras has been taken over by the CBI following a request by the UP government for it.

All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev and Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary termed the campaign the "need of the hour" and hoped a number of girls and women will join it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)