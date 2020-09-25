Kochi, Sep 25 (PTI)Meritorious naval personnel were presented with gallantry and non-gallantry awards at the Naval Investiture Ceremony (NIC) at the naval base here on Friday. The awards were announced on Republic Day this year.

Vice-Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), gave the awards on behalf of the President of India.

Also, the Vice-Admiral felicitated the personnel who demonstrated leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service. A total of 10 medals were presented and they included four 'Nao Sena' medals (gallantry) and four 'Vishisht Seva' Medals (long meritorious service), a defence press release said. The Commander-in-Chief announced a 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' medal (for acts of courage and self-sacrifice) as well as 'Unit Citations' for the year 2020-21 for ashore unit (establishment) and afloat unit (ship) under SNC for delivering exceptional performance over the past one year, the release said. NIC is normally conducted centrally for the Navy. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it was conducted locally in each command for their respective personnel. All social distancing norms and COVID-19 protocol were followed during the ceremonial parade. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Admiral said the NIC is of special significance as a formal acknowledgement by the Navy to acts of gallantry and devotion to duty of fellow shipmates. He congratulated the awardees and said the navy personnel have stood out with their selfless acts at all times just as the Navy has stood for the good in the Indian Ocean Region. He cited the example of the recent diving assistance rendered by INS Nireekshak to the government of Mauritius and said it was along the lines of the Prime Ministers vision of SAGAR (security and growth for all in the region). A 50-men Guard of Honour was held during the parade during the investiture ceremony. The guard of honour was inspected by the Vice-Admiral prior to reviewing the parade consisting of four platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of SNC. The parade was commanded by Commander Abhishek Tomar. The ceremony was witnessed by senior dignitaries of the Navy.

