Kurukshetra, Nov 19 (PTI) The message of the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita from the holy land of Kurukshetra in Haryana will reverberate across the world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday at the International Gita Mahotsav.

Birla along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was attending the inauguration of a nine-day Shri Ram Katha organised by 'Geeta Gian Sansthanam' at the mahotsav.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Van Driver Molests Minor Girl While Dropping Her Home From School in Mulund; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

"This message of humanity and communal love and brotherhood will also serve to show the spiritual culture of India. This wonderful confluence has been seen in the Sri Ram Katha recited by saint Morari Bapu at the International Gita Mahotsav-2022. The entire society will also get positive energy from this and will certainly be inspired," Birla said.

The message of India's spiritual culture has been reaching across the world from Kurukshetra, the land of sages, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped by Five People, Including Three BSF Personnel, in Sri Ganganagar; All Accused Held.

Chief Minister Khattar said it is a fortunate day for Haryana that the Shri Ram Katha is being recited on the auspicious occasion of the mahotsav.

Earlier, Birla and Khattar inaugurated a light and sound show at the Virat Swaroop of Lord Krishna at Jyotisar, the birthplace of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, here.

The speaker said this is a good initiative of the Haryana government to develop historical places as pilgrimage sites.

Chief Minister Khattar said the Viraat Swaroop of Lord Shri Krishna has been installed at Jyotisar Tirth at a cost of more than Rs 10 crore.

The mahotsav started after Khattar inaugurated the Saras Mela in Kurukshetra.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said that it was a historic occasion for Haryana and the people who have come here to attend this grand festival.

"Thousands of years ago, on the land of Kurukshetra, Lord Shri Krishna delivered an immortal message for humanity which is enshrined in the holy Bhagavad Gita. The message and teachings preached by Lord Krishna still hold the same relevance as they did then. The message of Gita will be remembered for ages," said Khattar.

Khattar said the main programme of the mahotsav will formally begin on November 29 after the inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)