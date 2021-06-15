Bhubaneswar, Jun 15 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Odisha on Tuesday, with the Met department forecasting heavy downpour in some districts over the next 24 hours.

Malkangiri received 45.8 mm of precipitation and Sambalpur 22.8 mm over the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Cuttack and Bhubaneswar received very light rain, the weather office said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Wednesday, it said.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places in north Odisha and at a few places in the southern part of the state over the next 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain in Bhubaneswar.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded in Boudh, and the lowest minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Malkangiri, it added. PTI

