Aizawl, Jun 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets seized from their possession near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Customs Department personnel made the seizure worth Rs 1 crore in Chhungte village, it said.

Both the arrested persons and the seized contraband were handed over to the Customs officials, the statement said.

Meanwhile, an Assam Rifles official said that the paramilitary force had recently seized a large quantity of Myanmar-bound explosives in Farkawn village in the district.

Over 1.31 tonnes of Class II CAT-ZZ explosive powder, 3,925 detonators and 2,000 metres of safety fuse were seized on Monday, he said.

Two persons were arrested for transporting the items and were later handed over to the state police, the official added.

