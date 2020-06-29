New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for `Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains.

A MHA release said that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31 and the decision has been taken after extensive consultation with states.

It said that training institutions of the central and state governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15 and SOP in this regard will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zone till July 31 and only essential services will be allowed.

Night curfew timings have been further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.

Shops depending upon their area, can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

The relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

MHA release said that domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions & other large congregations remain prohibited. (ANI)

