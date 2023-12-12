New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday approved the financial assistance of Rs 338.24 crore to Gujarat as the state was severely affected by Cyclone Biparjoy in June this year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, pointing out that "the Central Government had earlier released the 1st installment of its share amounting to Rs 584 crore to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF)."

"The MHA has approved the financial assistance of Rs 338.24 crore to Gujarat today. The state was severely affected by Cyclone Biparjoy," Shah posted on 'X'.

"Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji, the centre and the state had made advanced preparations before the cyclone and achieved a zero casualty rate during the natural calamity."

In the aftermath of the extremely severe Cyclone Biparjoy, Shah said the MHA immediately deputed the Inter-Ministerial Central Team for an assessment of the damages without waiting for a memorandum from the state government.

Biparjoy, the first cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea this year, originated over the southeast Arabian Sea on June 6 and made landfall over Saurashtra and Kutch on June 15 before weakening into a depression on June 18.

The cyclonic storm had a total life of 13 days and three hours (depression to depression), more than double the average life of severe cyclonic storms of six days and three hours over the Arabian Sea, the IMD had said in a report on Biparjoy. (ANI)

