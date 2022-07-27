New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has taken a decision to fill up 84,405 existing vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by December 2023.

Replying to a query of BJP MP Anil Agrawal in writing, the Minister further said that the examination for filling up of 25,271 posts of Constable (General Duty) has already been conducted.

As per data shared by the MoS, there are a total of 84,405 vacancies in the CAPFs that included Assam Rifles (9,659), Border Security Force (19,254), Central Industrial Security Force (10,918), Central Reserve Police Force (29,985), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (3,187), and Sashastra Seema Bal (11,402).

However, the joint sanctioned strength of these forces-- Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB-- is 10,05, 779, mentions the data shared by the MoS.

Rai further said that the government has taken various steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously in CAPFs.

Of those steps, the Minister said there is a procedure for yearly recruitment for the post of Constable (General Duty) for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

For coordinating recruitment to General Duty posts, a Nodal Force each for recruitment in the rank of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) or Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) and Assistant Commandant (General Duty) has been nominated on a long-term basis, said Rai.

He also said that directions have been issued to all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in Non-Generali Duty cadres in a time-bound manner.

The Minister also mentioned about the timely conducting meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for filling up promotional vacancies. (ANI)

