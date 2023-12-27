New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' MLJK-M as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with immediate effect for the next five years, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that "anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law".

The MHA issued a notification declaring that the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction), referred to as the MLJK-MA, chaired by Masarat Alam Bhat, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

The Ministry's action against the group followed input that "the objectives of MLJK-MA are to get freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India so as to realise the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir."

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years," reads the notification.

Soon after the notification was issued, the Home Minister took to 'X', formerly Twitter, mentioning that "the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)'/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA."

"This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K. The PM @narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law," Amit Shah posted on 'X'.

As per the MHA notification, the members of the MLJK-MA have been indulging in the secessionist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir, and the leaders and members of the group have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The notification points that the MLJK-MA and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country; and its leaders and members, particularly its Chairman Masarat Alam Bhat, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country.

The MHA said there had been a number of inputs showing linkages of the MLJK-MA with banned terrorist organisations; as well as the MLJK-MA and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state, and its anti-national activities also show disrespect and disregard to the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the state, hence an immediate and prompt action is required against the organisation.

"The Central government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction), it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country; continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India; andcontinue propagating false narratives and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order," mentions the notification.

Noting these reasons, the notification says, the Central government is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction), it is necessary to declare the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect. (ANI)

