New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced to assign additional charge of Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the chief of Indo-Tibetan Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Anish Dayal Singh, till the appointment of a regular officer for the post.

Singh, a 1988-batch Manipur cadre IPS officer, will take over the additional charge of CRPF DG after the superannuation of SL Thaosen, the incumbent chief of the force. Thaosen, a 1988-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IPS officer, will retire on November 30, 2023.

"The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88), Director General, ITBP upon superannuation of S L Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, CRPF on November 30, 2023 and till the appointment of a regular, incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an office memorandum mentions.

Singh, who has service till December 2024, will be holding the additional charge of the CRPF from Thursday along with the responsibility of 90,000-personnel-strong mountain-warfare trained force, ITBP.

Came into existence as the Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939, the CRPF became the Central Reserve Police Force on enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. The force has grown into a big organization with 246 Battalions (including 208 executive Battalion, six Mahila Battalion, 15 RAF Battalion, 10 CoBRA Battalion, five Signal Battalion and one Special Duty Group and one Parliament Duty Group.

With its current strength of nearly 3.5 lakh, the CRPF is used in various sectors such as riot control, counter militancy or insurgency operations, dealing with Left Wing Extremism or Naxalism, overall co-ordination of large scale security arrangement specially with regard to elections in disturbed areas, fighting enemy in the event of war, participating in UN Peace Keeping Mission as per government policy, and rescue and relief operations at the time of natural calamities and disasters. (ANI)

