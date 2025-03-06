By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): In a significant move to promote the use of Hindi in official work, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has acknowledged 32 offices under the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) where 82 per cent of the staff have attained working knowledge of Hindi.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Winter Abode of River Ganga in Mukhwa During Uttarakhand Visit (Watch Video).

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing linguistic uniformity across central agencies.

Of the total 32 offices, seven belong to ITBP, five of NDRF, and the remaining 20 offices are of CISF-- a development that aligns with the MHA's broader efforts to encourage the use of Hindi and regional languages in official capacities.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Share Market Opens Flat, Sensex Above 73,600, Nifty Drops 12.65 Points.

The MHA's recognition was notified through a notification earlier this week to encourage the officials and working staffs under the ministry's other departments as well as Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

"In pursuance of sub rule (4) of Rule 10 of the Official Language (Use for official purposes of the Union) Rules, 1976 (as amended in 1987), the Central Government hereby notifies some offices under the Ministry of Home Affairs, wherein more than 80% of staff have attained the working knowledge of Hindi," the notification mentions.

Notably, in April 2023, the MHA approved the conduct of Constable (General Duty) examinations for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. This decision aimed to boost local youth participation in CAPFs and promote regional languages. These initiatives reflect the MHA's dedication to fostering linguistic inclusivity and ensuring that language is not a barrier to serving in national security forces. The ministry had termed that move a "landmark" decision taken at the initiative of Union home minister Amit Shah "to give impetus to participation of local youth in the CAPFs and encourage regional languages."

It is pertinent to note that the Central government has implemented various measures to promote Hindi proficiency among its employees, aligning with its official language policy. The Official Languages Act of 1963 and the Official Language Rules of 1976 outline the framework for the use of Hindi in official capacities.

The Central government provides Hindi language training to personnel possessing "working knowledge of Hindi" to enhance their proficiency.

The Official Language Rules, 1976, categorize states into regions based on the prevalence of Hindi, tailoring language use policies accordingly. Various official language proficiency exams assess and certify individuals' competence in Hindi, serving purposes from career advancement to cultural exchange.

These initiatives aim to promote the use of Hindi in official work while respecting India's linguistic diversity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)