India News | MHA Repatriates CEO of CAPF Canteens After 'Swadeshi' Products List Goof-up

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) R M Meena, the CEO of CAPF canteens, has been repatriated to his parent cadre in the CRPF after a recent goof-up in the issuance of a list that de-notified over 1,000 products calling them 'non-Swadeshi', officials said on Thursday.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Deputy Inspector General Meena has been "recalled" by the Central Reserve Police Force.

Another CRPF DIG, Rajeev Ranjan Kumar, will be the new CEO of the board with immediate effect for a period of three months.

Meena was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the 'Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar' or the central police welfare stores and had issued a document on May 29 that de-listed over 1,000 products that were till recently sold from the CAPF canteen network.

This list was issued after Union home minister Amit Shah had on May 13 declared that the nation-wide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or CAPF canteens will only sell indigenous or 'Swadeshi' products from June 1 in a bid to give a fillip to domestic industries.

