Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, directed authorities to expedite the work of 17 slum redevelopment projects being undertaken in joint partnership with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) on Monday, according to a press release from Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Jaiswal instructed both agencies to coordinate efforts and initiate immediate action on slum dweller eligibility verification, administrative approvals, and the tendering process.

Also Read | Gyanesh Kumar Appointed 26th Chief Election Commissioner As Rajiv Kumar Retires Today; Vivek Joshi As Election Commissioner.

To revive stalled slum redevelopment projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, MHADA and SRA are jointly working on the redevelopment of these 17 projects.

Eight projects have already undergone action under Section 13(2) of the Slum Rehabilitation Act, resulting in their withdrawal from the original developers. These include 12 projects in Goregaon, two in Bandra, five in Kurla, and two in Borivali/Dahisar. Feasibility assessments are currently underway for five more projects. All these projects are located on MHADA-owned land, the press release said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Says ‘His Talks With PM Narendra Modi Will 'Deepen Our Friendship'.

Through these redevelopment efforts, MHADA aims to generate approximately 25,000 additional housing units. A review was also conducted to assess the number of homes that will

Jaiswal instructed both authorities to take immediate steps to remove ineligible slum dwellers from these projects. The Malvani Malad project is the largest redevelopment project, covering 14,000 slum dwellers. To expedite its progress, he directed officials to conduct a biometric survey of all residents and deploy additional manpower for the task.

Both agencies have been directed to take urgent measures to ensure connectivity for project sites lacking proper access roads. Additionally, a structured timeline has been mandated for conducting biometric surveys of slum dwellers residing on MHADA-owned land to streamline the redevelopment process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)