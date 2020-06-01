India News | MHRD Appoints Prof R Chandrasekharan as First Director of CICT, Chennai

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday announced that Professor R Chandrasekharan has been appointed as the first Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai.

In a tweet, Nishank said that Chandrasekharan's appointment as the first Director of CICT shows his Ministry's commitment towards the promotion of Tamil language.

"I feel happy to announce that Prof R Chandrasekharan, has been appointed as the first Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai. This shows our commitment to the promotion of Tamil language" Nishank said in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a subsequent tweet, the HRD Minister thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Established in 2008, the CICT is an autonomous Institute of higher research functioning under the Ministry of HRD. (ANI)

