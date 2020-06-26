New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Human Resources Development Ministry on Friday clarified that no further examination will be conducted for Class X students and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final.

"Few media platforms are wrongly reporting that Class X students may opt for taking exams, if unsatisfied. It is to clarify that no further examination will be conducted for students in class X and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final," the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry had earlier issued a press release that examinations for classes X and XII which were scheduled from July 1 to July 15, 2020 stand cancelled.

"Assessment of the performance of students in the cancelled examinations will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result of both class-X and class-XII," it said

"For candidates in class X, no further examinations will be conducted and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final," it added.

For class XII, CBSE will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive, as assessed and decided by the Central Government, the ministry said.

"Candidates whose results will be declared based on assessment scheme will be allowed in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations," the release said. (ANI)

