India News | Migrant Crisis: NHRC Asks Report from UP Govt on Guidelines Issued to DM

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The NHRC has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report on guidelines issued to district magistrates for taking action to mitigate the hardships faced by migrant workers while returning to their home state from various places, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials of the rights panel said the move comes in the wake of a complaint received by it.

"The NHRC, on a complaint, asks U.P. Government to submit report on the action taken or guidelines issued to D.M.s for taking action to mitigate hardships of migrant workers returning to their home state," the NHRC tweeted.

Lakhs of migrant workers and their families have been forced to return to their home states in the wake of the COVID-19-induced lockdown imposed since March 25.

Recently, the NHRC had sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that bodies of victims in the Auraiya road accident and those injured were being carried in the same vehicle by authorities.

