India News | Migrant Workers Allege Lack of Facilities at Quarantine Centre in Darjeeling

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:20 PM IST
Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Migrant workers have alleged lack of adequate facilities at a quarantine centre in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling.

"The condition of the toilet is not good and the water available here is not suitable to drink and bath. We experience itching after taking a bath," a worker told ANI.

389 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 11,087 in the state, Health Department said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 5,060 discharged and 5,552 active cases and 475 deaths.

"389 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,087, including 5,060 discharged, 5,552 active cases, and 475 deaths," the state health department said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

