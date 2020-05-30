India News | Migrant Workers to Get Loading Work in Colliery in Latehar:minister

Latehar (Jharkhand), May 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta on Saturday said that plans were there to employ migrant workers in loading work in colliery areas in Latehar district.

He said that instead of pressing machines in the loading of coal in rakes and trucks in colliery areas, pravasi mazdoor' (migrant workers) returning from different parts of the country would be given work.

Migrant workers who worked outside the state and now returning home will be given employment. Instead of machines being used in loading of coal in rakes and trucks, the unemployed migrants will get work, Bhokta told villagers at Balumath block office.

He assured proper food for migrant workers staying at different quarantine centres.

"You too assist in the fight against coronavirus to defeat the deadly disease," Bhokta said.

So far, nearly 4.5 lakh out of nearly 7 lakh migrants have returned home in Jharkhand following the nationwide lockdown.

The state government has earlier said that work plans are in place to give employment to the migrant workers. PTI

